Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,060,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,279,000 after acquiring an additional 422,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

TSM opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

