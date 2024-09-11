Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Down 4.5%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.35. 1,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Andritz Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

