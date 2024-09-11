Andra AP fonden Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of News worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

News Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.