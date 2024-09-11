Andra AP fonden Takes $9.74 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $52,042,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.74 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.