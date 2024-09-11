Andra AP fonden Sells 196,900 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.