Andra AP fonden Sells 196,900 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $107.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.