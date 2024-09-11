Andra AP fonden Sells 13,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AFL opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

