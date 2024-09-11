Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

VICI opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

