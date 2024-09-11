Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,802,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 143,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 58,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Shares of ACGL opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

