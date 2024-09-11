Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.74.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

