Andra AP fonden Has $13.43 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,355,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

