Andra AP fonden Has $10.80 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $2,878,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 577,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

