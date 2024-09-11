Andra AP fonden Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Kellanova worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,383 shares of company stock worth $64,858,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

