Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $6,691,629. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.