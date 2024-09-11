Andra AP fonden Buys 85,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ally Financial by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Stock Down 17.6 %

ALLY stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

