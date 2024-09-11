Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $68.93

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

