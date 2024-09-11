Analysts Offer Predictions for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WULF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

WULF stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

