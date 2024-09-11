Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

