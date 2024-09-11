Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

