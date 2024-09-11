Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 17%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) were up 17% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 3,989,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,755,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

