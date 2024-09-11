Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

