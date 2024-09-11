Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

AMGN opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average of $302.95.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.