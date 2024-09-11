American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

AXP opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.