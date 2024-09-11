American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 27,408,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 33,966,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

