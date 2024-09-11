America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

