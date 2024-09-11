AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.88. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1,170,470 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $6,775,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.