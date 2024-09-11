Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Trading Down 4.6%

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.95. 8,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 142,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Alumis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alumis

Alumis Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($21.53). Equities analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Alumis in the second quarter worth $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,229,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,502,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.