Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

PINE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a PE ratio of -467.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,613 shares of company stock worth $323,882. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.