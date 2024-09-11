Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.65.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

