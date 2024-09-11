Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Alex Shootman Sells 37,758 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.