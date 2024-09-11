Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Alex Shootman Sells 37,758 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.