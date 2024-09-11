Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.34 and last traded at $80.54. 3,040,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,458,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

