Alex G. Balazs Sells 2,941 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.30 on Wednesday, reaching $643.92. 1,318,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $12,334,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

