Albemarle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,671 put options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 17,615 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,616,000 after buying an additional 116,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

ALB traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,227,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,232. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

