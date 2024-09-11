Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

NYSE:ALB opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

