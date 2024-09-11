AGF Management Ltd. Sells 13,515 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $134,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $465.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.