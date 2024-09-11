AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $545.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

