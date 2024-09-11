AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $86,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $463.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

