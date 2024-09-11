AGF Management Ltd. Has $74.31 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,711 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $74,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
