AGF Management Ltd. Has $61.64 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,129,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,901 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $61,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 194,151 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

