AGF Management Ltd. Has $49.94 Million Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of monday.com worth $49,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $243.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.34, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.86. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $272.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

