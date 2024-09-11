AGF Management Ltd. Has $185.66 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $185,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 975,885 shares of company stock worth $175,641,223. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

