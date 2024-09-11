AGF Management Ltd. Has $105.63 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,893 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $105,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 540,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.