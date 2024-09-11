AES (NYSE:AES) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AES. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after buying an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

