AeroVironment, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $180.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

