Aerodrome Finance Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and $7.76 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,406,249.5145903 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.55366268 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $11,592,808.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

