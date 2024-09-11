Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.94 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $85.94 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,090,041.0771123 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.54570324 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $8,394,559.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

