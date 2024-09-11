AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 56 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

