AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 176 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $521.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.18 and a 1-year high of $525.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

