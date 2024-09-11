AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 102 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $731.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $888.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.75. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

