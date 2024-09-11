AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

