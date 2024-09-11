AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Polaris by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.